Advertisement

Local nonprofit aids Marathon County community in several ways

Marathon County Community Outreach Task Force preparing for meal delivery people without homes
Marathon County Community Outreach Task Force preparing for meal delivery people without homes(WSAW)
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Community Outreach Task Force has served people in Marathon County in several ways since 2019.

The nonprofit started as a Facebook group with just five friends and a mission to serve.

Two years later and with over 1,000 Facebook friends/volunteers, the group received its nonprofit certification this week.

Answering almost every need in the community, the nonprofit has several programs including, free meal deliveries every Friday, a volunteer snow shoveling, holiday gift deliveries, free haircuts for older adults, and a holiday program that requires volunteers to donate nothing but their time to older adults who may be spending the holidays alone.

Founder of the nonprofit Sandi Kelch says the COVID-19 pandemic has required the group to serve the community more than usual.

“There are families that are struggling with daycare, work, and schooling from home,” Kelch said. “Our elderly and disabled... we found to be more in need of companionship.”

Kelch says the group’s next project will be a warming center for homeless people during the day, as many of the places they normally go for warmth are closed due to the coronavirus.

She says she is always looking for more volunteers and to message her on the group’s Facebook page for more information on how to serve.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin Assembly cancels vote on repeal of mask mandate
Generic photo of a police shooting
One hurt, one arrested in Portage Co. shooting
A Wausau man is due back in court next week after police say they believe he's one of the many...
1 arrested in ongoing Wausau mail theft
Courtesy: Culver's (culvers.com)
Culver’s to celebrate Rib Mountain location opening on Feb. 1
Mask mandate impacts in Wausau.
Wausau businesses, residents discuss not having the state mask mandate

Latest News

Breaking news
Stevens Point police respond to shots fired incident, suspect contained in building
Taking precautions to avoid the flu mimic those of avoiding COVID-19
DEEP BENCH: Protecting yourself vs. influenza during this pandemic
Program aims to help diversity medical workforce in rural Wisconsin
Program aims to help diversity medical workforce in rural Wisconsin
Despite pandemic health screenings to detect cancer necessary
DEEP BENCH: Covid concerns delaying cancer screenings
Marcus Theater in La Crosse reopened its doors last week with new cleaning procedures and...
Marcus theaters offers guests private movie-going experience