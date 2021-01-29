Local nonprofit aids Marathon County community in several ways

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Community Outreach Task Force has served people in Marathon County in several ways since 2019.

The nonprofit started as a Facebook group with just five friends and a mission to serve.

Two years later and with over 1,000 Facebook friends/volunteers, the group received its nonprofit certification this week.

Answering almost every need in the community, the nonprofit has several programs including, free meal deliveries every Friday, a volunteer snow shoveling, holiday gift deliveries, free haircuts for older adults, and a holiday program that requires volunteers to donate nothing but their time to older adults who may be spending the holidays alone.

Founder of the nonprofit Sandi Kelch says the COVID-19 pandemic has required the group to serve the community more than usual.

“There are families that are struggling with daycare, work, and schooling from home,” Kelch said. “Our elderly and disabled... we found to be more in need of companionship.”

Kelch says the group’s next project will be a warming center for homeless people during the day, as many of the places they normally go for warmth are closed due to the coronavirus.

She says she is always looking for more volunteers and to message her on the group’s Facebook page for more information on how to serve.

