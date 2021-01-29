Local experts weigh-in as GameStop sees stock rise

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In recent days the stock price of GameStop has skyrocketed. After hovering below the $20 mark last year, some large hedge funds sold a good chunk of the stock short, hoping the price would continue to fall.

“Well, you have a lot of these smaller investors on Wall Street bets that did not want to see that happen to GameStop, so when you get a bunch of people together and create a big demand for something, in this case, game price stock, the price is going to go up,” said UWSP professor of finance Kevin Bahr.

‘WallStreetBets’ is a subgroup on Reddit that allows lots of smaller investors to pool their buying power.

“Social media has changed the landscape of investment. So all these retail investors stick together, and with their buying power, altogether, they can overwhelm some big hedge funds,” said MPPL Financial CFA Dan Nguyen

Many of the buyers experience short term gains because of the rise, but both experts tell me that such moves create volatility in the market that can backfire.

“You always want to match your time horizon to the risk of your investments. And so if I was fully invested in stock and I knew I had to take money out of the stock market next week, particularly if you’re not diversified in the stocks that you own, you can get whip-sawed pretty badly,” said Bahr.

Nguyen also emphasized the importance of having experienced professionals on your side. “As a firm, we use sophisticated financial planning so that we can understand the needs and the other requirements to manage for retirement and for safety and so on,” he said.

