High school students overcoming challenges with college applications

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Setting yourself apart is something that is getting harder to do every year on a college application. The COVID-19 pandemic has made the process even more difficult.

“The complexity has definitely increased. ACT testing and SAT testing has been much harder because of COVID,” Class 101 founder and college adviser Pamela Knezic said.

Pamela has even had some students travel to take the ACT test because it has been so hard to find open test centers in Wisconsin.

“They travel to a location because they thought it was going to be open, then all of a sudden that one closes as well,” Knezic added.

Since taking the test is not as easy, some colleges and universities have made the test scores optional on applications. But Pamela says taking the test is still very important and could even be the deciding factor.

“They (the students) submit that score, they’re compared to students who took the easy road and did not take that test, and their application is definitely much stronger,” Knezic explained.

When students make it into the test centers, there are still things that take some getting used to. Like wearing a mask for the entire test. So college planning programs like Class 101 prepares students for the situation.

“With class 101 we’re working on wearing a mask while doing these practice tests and that’ll definitely help when test time comes,” Wausau West Junior Jack Berens said.

“We’re actually going to have a free community ACT test. All of my students who are in the test environment will be wearing masks,” Knezic added.

Testing is just one small part of the application process. Students feel that programs like Class 101 help them to navigate the process.

“If I wasn’t in this class the amount of stress would be insane. I wouldn’t be looking at colleges right now. I wouldn’t be working on the ACT prep,” Berens stated.

If you are interested in Class 101, you can find their website here.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.