First Alert Weather: Light snow expected this weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunshine this morning will give way to clouds as the day wears on. A bit milder compared to the past couple of days with afternoon readings rebounding into the low to mid 20s.

Sun fades to clouds today. (WSAW)

Plenty of clouds tonight and not as cold with lows in the mid teens to around 20. Breezy on Saturday with considerable cloudiness. A chance of flurries later in the day in parts of the area. Highs close to 30.

Here is the timeline on the impacts from the latest snow producer locally. (WSAW)

Light snow will move into the area later Saturday evening. (WSAW)

Times of light snow for the morning on Sunday. (WSAW)

The snow will gradually taper off during the afternoon. (WSAW)

A winter storm will be rolling across the Midwest from Saturday into Sunday. The low will be tracking over 300 miles to our south, however, we are still expected to have times of light snow in Central Wisconsin Saturday night into the day on Sunday, while snow showers are anticipated in the Northwoods. Snowfall in the region will range from a coating to 1″ north of Highway 64, to 1-2″ in most of Central Wisconsin, with up to 3″ possible in southern parts of Juneau and Adams Counties. If you have travel plans farther south in Wisconsin or Illinois, heavier amounts of snow are expected there. Locally, roads Sunday morning will be slippery and snow-covered, especially in Central Wisconsin, but as road crews take care of treating the roads, most roads by Sunday afternoon will be mainly wet. The light snow will taper to snow showers and during the afternoon on Sunday. Highs in the upper 20s to around 30.

The new work week starts off relatively quiet with some sunshine Monday and Tuesday. Highs in the low 30s Monday, rising to the mid 30s on Tuesday.

A winter storm could bring snow and perhaps a wintry mix to the region. (WSAW)

A winter storm could bring snow and perhaps a wintry mix to the region. (WSAW)

Mostly cloudy on Wednesday as the next winter storm could be headed our way from the west. Snow showers are possible later in the day with highs in the low 30s. Periods of snow could fall Wednesday night into Thursday across most of North Central Wisconsin. The one caveat could be in the southern parts of the area, which depending on the track of the low, could see a changeover to a wintry mix on Thursday. Since this winter storm is still about 6 days away from impacting the region, it is too early to have a First Alert Weather Day for the region. However, if the trend continues for the potential of accumulating snow in the region for the middle to end of the week, there is a possibility that an Alert Day could be declared. Be sure to check back for updates. Highs on Thursday in the low to mid 30s. Breezy next Friday with snow showers possible. Highs in the low to mid 20s.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.