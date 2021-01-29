Advertisement

DEEP BENCH: Covid concerns delaying cancer screenings

By Dale Ryman
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - There’s a hidden impact of COVID-19, that Americans may be failing to understand.

Thousands of cancers may not be getting detected early when treatment is most effective. Cancer isn’t waiting. It’s not waiting for people to go see a doctor, to get health screenings, or to maintain their checkups.

Dr. Lisa Richardson from the CDC’s division of Cancer Prevention and Control and Laura Makaroff, Senior Vice President for Prevention and Early Detection at the American Cancer Society joined the Deep Bench on NewsChannel 7at 4 to discuss this.

Dr. Richardson said the most drastic impact of COVID-19 is a drop of 90-95% in cancer screenings at the beginning of the pandemic, and almost 0% from January-March 2020.

Dr. Makaroff says one concern is “people who are delaying their screenings, or who may be high risk and needed screenings more frequently.” They want to reinforce they’ve taken precautions for people to enter medical facilities for proper care. The second concern is people with ongoing symptoms of what could be cancer going undiagnosed, and are “worried about the long term impact of that, and this could lead to later-stage cancer diagnosis.”

For more information on cancer care, the CDC has two websites. One for cancer, and the other for coronavirus.

