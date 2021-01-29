Advertisement

Clark County to host additional vaccination clinic

Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic
(WSAW)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Clark County Health Department will host another COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday, Feb 4.

The drive-through clinic will take place at the Owen-Withee-Curtiss Fire District, 100 Matthias St, Curtiss, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. The vaccine is available only to those who qualify as part of Phase 1A or the beginning of Phase 1B as outlined by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. For more information on vaccination phases, click here.

Appointments are required for this clinic. Click here to schedule an appointment. Appointments are limited and may fill up fast. Once appointments are full, there will not be any more available appointments until the next press release from the Clark County Health Department.

For updates on future clinics, eligibility, and other vaccination options, including local healthcare providers, and pharmacies, please visit the Clark County vaccine website.

