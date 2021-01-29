Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing girls, 12 and 13, in Fla.

Jazmine Brown, 12, left, and Markevia Wright, 13, were last seen in the Homestead, Florida area.
Jazmine Brown, 12, left, and Markevia Wright, 13, were last seen in the Homestead, Florida area.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued in Florida for a 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl believed to be with an older teen and last seen in the Homestead area.

Jazmine Brown, 12, was described as a black girl about 5 feet 4 inches tall and 90 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue and white T-shirt, black biker shorts and pink and yellow sandals.

Markevia Wright, 13, is a black female about 5 feet 4 inches tall and 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shower cap, black jacket and white sandals.

The children may be in the company of Keon Kiser, a black male, 16 years old, 6 feet tall, 135 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-476-5423 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin Assembly cancels vote on repeal of mask mandate
Generic photo of a police shooting
One hurt, one arrested in Portage Co. shooting
A Wausau man is due back in court next week after police say they believe he's one of the many...
1 arrested in ongoing Wausau mail theft
Courtesy: Culver's (culvers.com)
Culver’s to celebrate Rib Mountain location opening on Feb. 1
Mask mandate impacts in Wausau.
Wausau businesses, residents discuss not having the state mask mandate

Latest News

Pandemic has changed the way high school students prepare for college entrance exams
Pandemic has changed the way high school students prepare for college entrance exams
A Louisiana sheriff's deputy wanted to be buried at a cemetery, but his family was initially...
Louisiana family denied burial plot in ‘whites only’ cemetery
Capitol Police is tightening security for traveling lawmakers.
Police tighten Congress security in era of rising threats
We all scream for ice cream: Briq’s kicks off 2021 season
Most areas will pick up 1-2" of snow with a few locations over 3" far south.
First Alert Weekend Weather - Wind and some snow return to Wisconsin