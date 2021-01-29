Advertisement

33-year-old Bucks exec Alex Lasry gets COVID vaccine early

FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2020 file photo, Milwaukee Bucks senior vice president Alex Lasry,...
FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2020 file photo, Milwaukee Bucks senior vice president Alex Lasry, left, and Bucks guard George Hill walk through a Milwaukee neighborhood during a voter canvassing effort.(AP Photo/Steve Megargee File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A 33-year-old Milwaukee Bucks executive and son of a billionaire received the coronavirus vaccine this week at a senior living center in Milwaukee despite not being part of a group currently eligible for the shots in Wisconsin.

Alex Lasry tweeted that his vaccination was “pure happenstance, but I’m incredibly thankful.”

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported about his shot. Lasry says his wife got a call on Monday from her uncle that a senior center where he serves as rabbi had extra doses.

Lasry says his wife didn’t get one because she’s pregnant, but he stepped forward for the shot so it wouldn’t go to waste.

Lasry is the son of Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry. In Wisconsin, shots are currently open to everyone over age 65.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin Assembly cancels vote on repeal of mask mandate
Generic photo of a police shooting
One hurt, one arrested in Portage Co. shooting
A Wausau man is due back in court next week after police say they believe he's one of the many...
1 arrested in ongoing Wausau mail theft
Courtesy: Culver's (culvers.com)
Culver’s to celebrate Rib Mountain location opening on Feb. 1
Mask mandate impacts in Wausau.
Wausau businesses, residents discuss not having the state mask mandate

Latest News

Packers let go of defensive coordinator Mike Pettine
Wittenberg-Birnamwood vs. Iola-Scandinavia 1-28-21.
Prep Highlights 1/28
Prep Highlights 1/28
This is a 2019 photo of Maurice Drayton of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. This image...
REPORT: Packers to promote Maurice Drayton to special teams coordinator
Wisconsin forward Micah Potter (11) dunks during the first half of the team's NCAA college...
No. 14 Wisconsin weathers Maryland comeback in 61-55 win