1 arrested in ongoing Wausau mail theft

By Tony Langfellow
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Wausau man is due back in court next week after police say they believe he’s one of the many mail thieves who hit homes in the area last weekend.

Police said one of the men involved in the ongoing mail theft problem has been identified as David Nieuwenhuis. A judge set his bond at $5,000 cash.

Wausau Police Lieutenant Bill Kolb said one of their officers pulled over the car matching the description of the suspected vehicle.

The officer began searching the car and found many pieces of mail that were reported as stolen.

Some of the stolen mail includes checks, gift cards and other forms of money.

Kolb said he’s confident there’s more than one person stealing mail in the community.

“Certainly this guy is not the only guy out there doing that in our community, we feel there’s a number of suspects so we need the community’s help to keep eyes out for any sort of suspicious vehicles, if they see something say something,” Kolb said.

Nieuwenhuis is facing a class-a misdemeanor for each piece of mail stolen.

It’s also important for people to keep an eye on their mail with tax information and stimulus checks on their way.

Kolb said it’s best for people to bring their outgoing to the blue post office mailboxes and to get the best description possible if you see mail theft.

