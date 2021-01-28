Advertisement

Wisconsin Rapids man gets 18 years federal prison for child exploitation

Alexander Kawleski, 44, Wisconsin Rapids was sentenced Thursday to 18 years in federal prison...
Alexander Kawleski, 44, Wisconsin Rapids was sentenced Thursday to 18 years in federal prison for producing and possessing child pornography. Kawleski was convicted at trial in July 2019.(WDBJ7)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) -Alexander Kawleski, 44, Wisconsin Rapids was sentenced Thursday to 18 years in federal prison for producing and possessing child pornography. Kawleski was convicted at trial in July 2019.

Prosecutors said evidence showed Kawleski recorded himself sexually assaulting a teenage girl. He kept a copy of the assault on a flash drive, where a friend found it and gave it to a Wisconsin Rapids Police Department detective. In addition to the assault, the evidence established that in 2013 and 2014, Kawleski used a two-way mirror to secretly record two minor females while they were in the bathroom, in various stages of undress, getting in and out of the shower. Those recordings were saved on the same flash drive as the assault. One of the females was between 13 and 14 years old, and the other was 15 or 16 years old. Neither victim was aware that they were being filmed.

The judge called Kawleski’s crime an atrocity and noted that the defendant’s pattern of misconduct demonstrated an enduring interest in underage girls.

The charges against Kawleski were the result of an investigation by the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin Rapids Police say death investigation is murder-suicide
Middle Grounds Teen Coffee Shop has been around for three years, but now with many schools...
Teen coffee shop provides safe place to study
FILE
Wisconsin Senate votes to repeal Wisconsin mask mandate
Wisconsin Assembly cancels vote on repeal of mask mandate
Putnam County dispatchers said it happened around the 43 mile marker just before 8 a.m.
Driver found dead in snow-covered car in Columbia Co. marsh

Latest News

Local impact on State Assembly delaying vote to repeal mask mandate
Local impact on State Assembly delaying vote to repeal mask mandate
Man using the MiniMed 770G hybrid closed loop system to manage T1D
New technology brings hope for parents and their children living with type 1 diabetes
Mother reads to daughter
Mental health management
New technology helping people manage type 1 diabetes easier
New technology helping people manage type 1 diabetes easier
Prioritizing mental health can help parents better support their families
Prioritizing mental health can help parents better support their families