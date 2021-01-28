Teen coffee shop provides safe place to study

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Wausau coffee shop for high school students is doing its part to help kids with virtual learning.

Middle Grounds Teen Coffee Shop has been around for three years, but now with many schools conducting online learning, Owner Sheila Stark believes her mission is more important now than ever before.

“It’s nice to have a place to come for a few hours to sit and be with other people,” Stark said. “I think they love coming here, they do.”

Virtual learning may be a struggle for many, that’s why stark modified the hours to 1 p.m. To 6 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays and 10 a.m. To 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays to provide a safe place for students to study and hang out when they’re not in school.

“I just think it’s great for the kids,” Stark said. “A lot of things I hear from the kids are they’re kind of lonely, or they’re sitting in their room doing some of their classes and it’s just nice to have a place to come for a few hours.”

The teen cafe also provides Wi-Fi, snacks, and a variety of coffee beverages.

When high school and college students come to Middle Grounds Teen Coffee Shop to study, no one ever receives a bill.

Everything at the coffee shop is entirely donation-based and supported by the community and it’s not just about cramming for those classes.

“You can have a few people come here, do homework together, work on homework together, play some games once you’re done and you can never go wrong with a free coffee,” Sheila’s son Tyler Stark said.

With such minimal face to face interaction now, it’s a way to bring students together when times are tough.

“It’s a little hard with online school not being able to see your friends, it’s one thing to see them on the computer, but a different thing to be able to talk to them in person and have that connection with them,” Newman Catholic Schools junior Faith Fehrman said.

Being able to safely connect and make memories in a time, so tough for many.

“They can have their own place, their place to come and say hey this is mine and make it theirs,” Stark said.

Donations to support the teen coffee shop can be made by purchasing things like coffee grounds at the shop or follow the link to their donation page.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.