Study by Aspirus doctor could help rural school districts open safely this spring

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - There’s new data suggesting rural schools can keep COVID-19 out of the classroom by putting safety measures in place. A study of south Wood County schools by an Aspirus doctor published by the CDC Tuesday is confirming what many schools in central Wisconsin are finding—that they are not the source of most COVID-19 community spread.

The study examined 17 schools in the Wisconsin Rapids, Nekoosa and Port Edwards areas—some public and some private.

The data shows mask wearing in south Wood County schools is high. It’s also showing there was much less transmission inside schools than in the county. A doctor says that means we can have kids in school, if we do it safely.

Dr. Amy Falk is a pediatrician with Aspirus and a parent of kids in Wisconsin Rapids Public Schools. She authored the study.

“We know that masking is going really well, and was being taken up by the students, and they were great with it, and I think it really helped mitigate the spread in addition to everything the teachers and staff were doing as far as sanitation,” Dr. Falk said.

Data shows 92% of people in the classroom wore masks, and there was 37% less spread in the classroom than in the Wood County community. She says that’s a strong connection.

“We know the science is really mounting that masking helps mitigate the spread of disease. Of course, they’re not perfect, but it’s a physical barrier between the droplets and your mouth to the environment,” she said.

The study could help other rural schools with a plan for kids going forward.

“Our population is a rural one, we don’t have crammed, inner-city situations, it’s not a diverse socio-economic or ethnic backgrounds, so there’s many limitations,” she said, explaining that districts with a similar demographic could learn from the data.

The Wisconsin Rapids district may use the study of their schools to drive a plan to move past a hybrid model for middle and high school kids to in-person this spring.

“I don’t think we should continue to so what we’re doing just because it’s working. We don’t do that in any other regard, right? When things are going well, you think about things you can change to make them go even better,” said Superintendent Craig Broeren. “With those things in place, it’s quite clear that conducting school does not seem to exacerbate the circumstance for the community.”

Superintendent Broeren says if kids come back 5 days a week, the district would need to implement two things. Surveillance testing, at random, for students and staff who agree to it, he says, could help gauge how many cases there are in school. Broeren also wants to look at more research on social distancing, since one of the biggest difficulties is keeping thousands of kids safely distanced within a building.

“With surveillance testing, appropriate masking, and some other modifications implemented, hopefully we can give this a shot, monitor the data,” he said.

Broeren did not give a specific timeline.

Dr. Falk says it’s up to the community to help.

“Really asking our community members to help uphold these school children who really deserve and need an education, trying to do the right things. Meaning masking, distancing, trying to stay home when you can, getting a vaccine when you’re eligible, those sorts of things will really help,” she said, adding that research is showing just how important in-person learning is for mental health and growth.

Broeren touched on how political the issue of in-person schooling and masking has become. He says the district always plans to back up their decisions with data from medical experts.

