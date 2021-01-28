Advertisement

REPORT: Packers to promote Maurice Drayton to special teams coordinator

This is a 2019 photo of Maurice Drayton of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. This image...
This is a 2019 photo of Maurice Drayton of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. This image reflects the Green Bay Packers active roster as of Monday, June 10, 2019 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)(AP)
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Packers are promoting Maurice Drayton to be their special teams coordinator.

Drayton was hired by the Packers in 2018 as the team’s assistant special teams coach. He also spent time with the Colts as their assistant special teams coach from 2016-2017.

Drayton was a finalist for the job the last time it was open, but Matt LaFleur chose Shawn Mennenga.

Drayton takes over for Mennenga who was reportedly fired on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin Rapids Police say death investigation is murder-suicide
FILE
Wisconsin Senate votes to repeal Wisconsin mask mandate
Middle Grounds Teen Coffee Shop has been around for three years, but now with many schools...
Teen coffee shop provides safe place to study
Putnam County dispatchers said it happened around the 43 mile marker just before 8 a.m.
Driver found dead in snow-covered car in Columbia Co. marsh
Wausau Fire Chief Tracey Kujawa
Wausau Fire Chief to retire

Latest News

Wisconsin forward Micah Potter (11) dunks during the first half of the team's NCAA college...
No. 14 Wisconsin weathers Maryland comeback in 61-55 win
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the second half of an NBA basketball...
Bucks, Antetokounmpo hold off Raptors 115-108
Jada Eggebrecht
Eggebrecht does it the unselfish way
Jada Eggebrecht shooting a three.
Jada Eggebrecht leads the unselfish way