REPORT: Packers to promote Maurice Drayton to special teams coordinator

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Packers are promoting Maurice Drayton to be their special teams coordinator.

The #Packers are promoting Maurice Drayton to special teams coordinator, source said.



Drayton has paid his dues, from The Citadel to Arena 2 to the Seinajoki (Finland) Crocodiles to the CFL and beyond. Now, he's an NFL coordinator. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 28, 2021

Drayton was hired by the Packers in 2018 as the team’s assistant special teams coach. He also spent time with the Colts as their assistant special teams coach from 2016-2017.

Drayton was a finalist for the job the last time it was open, but Matt LaFleur chose Shawn Mennenga.

Drayton takes over for Mennenga who was reportedly fired on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.