Mental health management

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Telehealth mental health and specialty visits are spiking at over 500% compared to last year alone. Many parents had to give up their careers or reduce job responsibilities in 2020 to stay home with their children. Parents are struggling to keep it together and get everything done, whether they’re a teacher, full-time caregiver or working from home – or all three at the same time. Many have taken on the role of “chief worry officer” when it comes to the health of their family.

On behalf of Teladoc, the world leader in virtual care, Dr. Desreen Dudley, mental health quality consultant and clinical psychologist, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Thursday to talk about the spike in mental health issues and how parents can take steps to care for themselves while supporting their families during this unprecedented time.

Dr. Dudley discussed:

Navigating the Winter Months – With shorter days, winter weather and many kids spending another school semester at home, Dr. Dudley can offered tips for how to manage all the moving pieces, while making sure parents continue to take care of themselves.

Recognizing Self Care – Considering the countless logistics between safe playdates, virtual school, working from home and so much more, Dr. Dudley addressed the need to find time for self-care, making sure the mental health and wellness of parents is on the top of the priority list.

Managing Priorities – Dr. Dudley said some things can wait. Parents don’t need to drop everything for their children 24/7, just because they are e-learning at home. It’s ok to finish other responsibilities and catch up with their kids after school/work.

