Marshfield yoga studio named finalist in state’s $10,000 makeover grant contest

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Off The Mat Yoga studio in Marshfield is one of five contents in Wisconsin eligible to win a $10,000 grant for a business makeover. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s announced the finalists for the annual Main Street Makeover Contest on Thursday.

Stacy Wolf and Luanne Sojka opened Off The Mat Yoga Studio in 2015. The studio has operated in three different downtown locations since then, expanding both the number of instructors and style of classes offered. Last February, the duo were able to purchase a downtown storefront space and start the process of remodeling, which continued as classes went virtual during COVID.

The winning business will receive personalized technical assistance and up to $10,000 to implement recommended changes, which could include interior and exterior design improvements or personalized assistance to boost the business’s image and operations.

Finalists were selected based on their business track record, the vision for their business, and the potential for the makeover to have a positive impact on the Main Street district.

The five finalists are:

· Lucky Cow Coffee & Gelato - Darlington

· Moores on Main – Ashland

· Off the Mat Yoga – Marshfield

· Stateline Mental Health Services – Beloit

· Sweet Pea’s Pie – Mayville

The winner will be announced in mid-February.

