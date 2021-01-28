Local artist plans socially-distanced art show

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - By finding a way to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic, one local artist plans a three-day, socially-distanced art show, sponsored by Evolutions in Design.

Jennika Bastian says she wants to provide a safe space for people to enjoy her art.

“I feel like it’s something that people have really been craving of just something fun to do in the wintertime,” Bastian said, “with there not being that much to do, in terms of socially distant gatherings.”

This weekend (Jan. 29-31), small friend groups or families can register for a one-hour timeslot for her art show by calling Evolutions in Design (715-849-2586).

The event will take place at a private location. Once registering for a timeslot, guests will receive the address.

Bastian says guests will be required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing and follow CDC guidelines for limiting the possible spread of COVID-19.

