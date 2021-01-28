Advertisement

Liquid nitrogen leak in Ga. poultry plant kills 6

Officials said a liquid nitrogen leak at a northeast Georgia poultry plant has killed 6,...
Officials said a liquid nitrogen leak at a northeast Georgia poultry plant has killed 6, injured multiple others.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Ga, (AP) — Six people have died after a liquid nitrogen leak at a northeast Georgia poultry plant Thursday, with multiple others taken to the hospital.

A spokesperson for Northeast Georgia Health System said five people died at the Gainesville plant before they could be taken to the hospital and one person died in the emergency room.

Hall County Fire Department Division Chief Zach Brackett says the leak happened after 10 a.m. at Prime Pak Foods in Gainesville.

He said firefighters arrived to find workers milling around outside, some with injuries.

At least four firefighters were also injured and take to the Gainesville hospital with what Brackett described as respiratory complaints.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin Rapids Police say death investigation is murder-suicide
FILE
Wisconsin Senate votes to repeal Wisconsin mask mandate
Middle Grounds Teen Coffee Shop has been around for three years, but now with many schools...
Teen coffee shop provides safe place to study
Putnam County dispatchers said it happened around the 43 mile marker just before 8 a.m.
Driver found dead in snow-covered car in Columbia Co. marsh
Wausau Fire Chief Tracey Kujawa
Wausau Fire Chief to retire

Latest News

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department work the scene Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 in...
Teen charged in fatal shootings of 5 at Indianapolis home
GameStop shares rose as high as $380 Wednesday morning, after sitting below $18 a few weeks ago.
Brokerages limit trading in GameStop, sparking outcry
FILE - In this March 29, 2002 file photo, Ahmad Saeed Omar Sheikh, the alleged mastermind...
Pakistan court orders accused in Daniel Pearl’s death freed
A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was...
Virus variant from South Africa detected in US for 1st time