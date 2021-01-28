Advertisement

Legislature’s campaign committees spent record $12.1 million

(AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Legislature’s four campaign committees spent a record $12.1 million in 2020, according to a report released Thursday.

The analysis from the government watchdog group Wisconsin Democracy Campaign found the spending easily eclipsed the previous record of $8.4 million set in 2018.

The Republican Assembly Campaign Committee led the way, spending a little more than $5 million. The Assembly Democratic Campaign Committee spent $3.1 million.

The Committee to Elect a Republican Senate spent $2.3 million. The State Senate Democratic Committee spent $1.6 million.

Republicans retained control of both houses in November’s elections.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin Rapids Police say death investigation is murder-suicide
FILE
Wisconsin Senate votes to repeal Wisconsin mask mandate
Middle Grounds Teen Coffee Shop has been around for three years, but now with many schools...
Teen coffee shop provides safe place to study
Putnam County dispatchers said it happened around the 43 mile marker just before 8 a.m.
Driver found dead in snow-covered car in Columbia Co. marsh
Wausau Fire Chief Tracey Kujawa
Wausau Fire Chief to retire

Latest News

COVID vaccine in Wisconsin
35K vaccinated against COVID-19 on Wednesday-- highest 1-day total
Clouds and some sun this afternoon. Light snow possible this weekend.
First Alert Weather: Thursday Afternoon Forecast
Each year hundreds of figure skaters of all ages compete for gold, as the medaling winners get...
Badger State Games kicks off weekend of figure skating
Off the Mat Yoga
Marshfield yoga studio named finalist in state’s $10,000 makeover grant contest