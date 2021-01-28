Jada Eggebrecht leads the unselfish way

PHILLIPS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Phillips Loggers girls basketball team is currently in a two-week quarantine, but the Loggers have already put their stamp on this season. The Loggers star player Jada Eggebrecht shows that leadership isn’t just about using your voice but also by your actions.

“I’m super proud of her and her sister,” said Phillips head coach Mike Eggebrecht. “They’re just great students. Great on the court.”

Words that every child wants to hear from their parent. Jada deserves the praise considering she is on the court…

“Pretty much every day,” said Jada Eggebrecht.

It’s that attitude that has her top 10 in the state in scoring at 24 points per game.

“I definitely like to shoot, not gonna lie about that,” said Jada Eggebrecht.

Shooters are always gonna shoot, but she’s the farthest from being selfish.

“Between some COVID issues and some injuries, our four posts we’re down to one,” said Mike Eggebrecht. “Jada has kind of filled that role, but she’s doing what we need her to do.”

A 5′8″ guard battling in the post to fill the biggest hole on the team. Fortunately for the Loggers, it adds a long-term benefit as well.

“It’s been different,” said Jada Eggebrecht. “I enjoy working with the posts and getting some more of that action because then I can see what it’s like when I’m trying to get a pass into them.”

A selfless attitude is just one of many traits she’s trying to hand-off to her sister in order to keep the Eggebrecht talent in Phillips for a long time.

“I’m definitely trying to pass off the mentality of being confident to her at this point,” said Jada Eggebrecht.

And when the time comes for both Eggebrecht’s to graduate?

“Love the process but hate the fact that it’s coming to an end in a couple of years,” said Mike Eggebrecht.

The good news for Mike Eggebrecht is that he still has all of next year with Jada and Kacy Eggebrecht is only a freshman.

