First Alert Weather: Chance of weekend light snow

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Winter type temperatures, at least for North Central Wisconsin, are back for the time being. There will be times of clouds and some sunshine today but it is going to be chilly. Afternoon readings topping out in the upper teens to near 20.

A mix of sun and clouds, chilly. (WSAW)

A few clouds and cold tonight with lows ranging from the single digits below zero in the Northwoods to around zero in Central Wisconsin. Partly to mostly cloudy to wrap up the work week on Friday with highs in the mid 20s.

The latest winter storm will be tracking rather far to our south, but could still produce light snow locally. (WSAW)

Clouds will be common on Saturday as the next weather maker works out of the western Plains and into the Midwest. There is a chance of snow showers later in the day. Highs in the upper 20s. Light snow is anticipated to affect Central Wisconsin Saturday night into Sunday. Meantime, in the Northwoods, drier air will likely only be able to allow for some snow showers. Snowfall with this winter storm is not expected to be much, ranging from a dusting to 1″ in the north, to 1-2″ in most of Central Wisconsin. Higher snowfall totals are more likely farther south in the state.

Up to 1" possible Saturday night into Sunday north, with a couple inches could fall in Central Wisconsin. (WSAW)

Light snow will affect the area Sunday morning. (WSAW)

Light snow or snow showers are expected Sunday. (WSAW)

The new work week features some sunshine for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid 20s Monday, close to 30 Tuesday. At this time, on Groundhog Day, Jimmy in Sun Prairie is expected to see his shadow, which would be mean 6 more weeks of winter. Wednesday clouds increase with snow showers possible late. High in the upper 20s. Snow is possible next Thursday. It is still way too early to declare any First Alert Weather Day for Thursday, but we are going to monitor how this storm evolves in the days ahead. Highs on Thursday in the upper 20s.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.