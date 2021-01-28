Advertisement

Culver’s to celebrate Rib Mountain location opening on Feb. 1

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Culver’s will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. on Feb. 1 to celebrate the grand opening of their new location in Rib Mountain.

“We’re excited to open and continue to be an active part of our community,” stated Liz Moens, franchise owner. “When Rib Mountain residents are looking for handcrafted meals and tasty frozen treats, we’ll be ready to safely serve them with the warm hospitality Culver’s is known for.”

The new store will be located at 225577 Lilac Avenue. The location is east of Rib Mountain Drive, behind Kwik Trip.

Culver’s in Rib Mountain is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

