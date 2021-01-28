Advertisement

Canadian couple condemned for allegedly jumping vaccine line

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Public condemnation is growing over a wealthy Vancouver couple who allegedly flew to a remote Indigenous community in Yukon Territory to get vaccinated for the coronavirus.

Federal Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller said Wednesday that he is “disgusted” by the purported actions of Rodney Baker and his actress wife, Ekaterina.

They have been issued tickets under the Yukon’s Emergency Measures Act and face fines of up to $1,000 Canadian (US$783) plus fees.

Baker resigned on Sunday as Great Canadian Gaming Corp. president and chief executive after a media report on his actions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin Rapids Police say death investigation is murder-suicide
Middle Grounds Teen Coffee Shop has been around for three years, but now with many schools...
Teen coffee shop provides safe place to study
FILE
Wisconsin Senate votes to repeal Wisconsin mask mandate
Wisconsin Assembly cancels vote on repeal of mask mandate
Putnam County dispatchers said it happened around the 43 mile marker just before 8 a.m.
Driver found dead in snow-covered car in Columbia Co. marsh

Latest News

President Joe Biden signed health care-focused executive actions as Congress works to pass...
Biden reopens Obamacare enrollment; Congress works on COVID relief
GameStop shares rose as high as $380 Wednesday morning, after sitting below $18 a few weeks ago.
Brokerages limit trading in GameStop, sparking outcry
Courtesy: Culver's (culvers.com)
Culver’s to celebrate Rib Mountain location opening on Feb. 1
Wealthy Canadian couple pose as motel workers in the indigenous community to get the COVID-19...
Wealthy Canadian couple accused of sneaking vaccine