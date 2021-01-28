Brian Mattmiller helping put central Wisconsin bowling on the map

WITTENBERG, Wis. (WSAW) - Brian Mattmiller is celebrating having the highest bowling average in the state of Wisconsin during the 2019-2020 bowling league season. Brian boasted a score of 251 during the year, making him the first person from central Wisconsin to win the award.

“This highest average title if you want to call it that, they tell me I’m the first in the area to win the award,” Mattmiller said.

Normally the award goes to bowlers from larger cities like Madison or Milwaukee. Now the award makes its way past Highway 29 for the first time.

“It’s bringing a lot of awareness actually to a lot of the Northwoods and some of smaller centers and you know, the little town of Wittenberg,” Mattmiller explained.

Brian’s score is far from attainable to even some experienced bowlers. A 251 average means out of 12 frames you can only not hit a strike two times.

“You have to throw great shots consistently to get strikes, that many strikes. That’s what we got to witness last year,” Resch Lanes owner Jason Resch added.

Brian’s incredible year actually started off with one of his worst series. But once he got rolling he couldn’t be stopped, even bowling eight perfect games in the season. Brian and other league bowlers say if the league was not cut short with COVID-19, Brian’s score would be higher.

“Just got hot and was actually raising my average before the season shut down,” Mattmiller explained.

“After a while, we were like he’s not really hot, he’s just that good. It makes you focus on your game a little bit more and makes you bowl better,” Resch said. “He was like Tiger when he first got on tour.”

Brian also spends his time helping out younger bowlers reach their true potential. Some say watching Brian bowl might be inspiring enough for the younger generations.

“It absolutely motivated those younger kids to see what can be done and maybe it motivates them to try and be that good too,” Resch said.

