Badger State Games kicks off weekend of figure skating

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) -

The Badger State Games is back with another event for the whole family to enjoy. Thanks to the Mosinee Silver Blades Ice Skating Club, the annual figure skating competition will return this year only for solo figure skaters.

“I think just the cabin fever is kicking in. To be able to get out and have a fun event in a competition means a lot to these people,” Nick Ockwig, one of the organizers for the Badger State Games said.

Each year hundreds of figure skaters of all ages compete for gold, as the medaling winners get to compete in the Games of America in Iowa in 2022. This year 300 skaters are set to compete at the Mosinee Recreation Center.

In the past, both team events and live fans played a big part in the competition, but because of COIVD-19 restrictions both had to be eliminated this year.

“So you’re committed you’re up early in the morning or late into the evening, practicing these jumps and these leaps and these twists and twirls. So you know us weekend warriors we, I think we’re in awe, that they can do so,” Ockwig said.

Figure skating kicks off Thursday, January 28, and will run through Sunday. Only family and friends will be allowed to join.

At this time the Badger State Game is working on live streaming the event. For updates on the tournament visit the Badger State Games website here.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.