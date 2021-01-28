35K vaccinated against COVID-19 on Wednesday-- highest 1-day total

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 35,146 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Wednesday. It’s the highest one-day total since vaccinations began last month. Wednesday in the north central region, 2,710 received a vaccination.

To date, 432,102 doses have been administered. Of them, 83.055 people have received both doses-- meaning they’re fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Just one month ago, only 14 people in Wisconsin had completed the vaccine series.

