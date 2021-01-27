WSAW Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 28: Dropping Buckets

PHILLIPS, Wis. (WSAW) - Phillips is currently 14-1, and they have just one senior on the roster. Jada Eggebrecht is a junior, and she’s currently dropping 24.1 points per game. That’s tied for 6th in the state.

Noah Manderfeld talks with Jada about the season she’s having, how her mentality of shooting has had to adjust with her playing in the post more and about her experience on the AAU circuit.

If you have any episode ideas, email sports@wsaw.com.

For other Hilight Zone Podcast episodes, you can go here.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.