Advertisement

WSAW Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 27: Climbing the Mountain to Success

Podcast Logo
Podcast Logo(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 1:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Bella Opelt is the school record holder in almost every category at Neillsville besides total points. Just two weeks ago, she hit the 1,000 mark for points in her career. However, when you ask Bella what her favorite part of basketball is, she says it’s the defense.

Noah Manderfeld talks with the Neillsville senior and her coach John Gaier about her success in a defensive oriented program. Along the way, they go into detail about how Bella is using her skill and knowledge to help coach younger kids like Coach Gaier’s granddaughter.

If you have any episode ideas, feel free to email sports@wsaw.com. We’d love to hear from you.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Wisconsin Senate votes to repeal Wisconsin mask mandate
Family loses home in fire.
Family struggles to rebuild after devastating loss
Driver rescued from Wisconsin River by Merrill Fire Department (Jan. 25, 2021)
Driver rescued after crashing into Wisconsin River in Merrill
Stolen Jeep Liberty and Wyatt Canon, 16
Police concerned for missing teen’s welfare
COVID-19 vaccinations for 65+ begin Monday in Wisconsin

Latest News

Prep Highlights 1/26
Julianna Ouimette surpasses 1,000 points.
Lakeland Union’s Julianna Ouimette surpasses 1,000 career points
1/26/2021 Prep Highlights
1/26/2021 Prep Highlights
Ouimette surpasses 1,000 points
Ouimette surpasses 1,000 points