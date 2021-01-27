WSAW Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 27: Climbing the Mountain to Success

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Bella Opelt is the school record holder in almost every category at Neillsville besides total points. Just two weeks ago, she hit the 1,000 mark for points in her career. However, when you ask Bella what her favorite part of basketball is, she says it’s the defense.

Noah Manderfeld talks with the Neillsville senior and her coach John Gaier about her success in a defensive oriented program. Along the way, they go into detail about how Bella is using her skill and knowledge to help coach younger kids like Coach Gaier’s granddaughter.

