Advertisement

Drawdowns at Pentenwell, Castle Rock dams to create unsafe ice conditions

Petenwell Dam (2018)
Petenwell Dam (2018)(courtesy Wisconsin River Power Company)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NECEDAH, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin River Power Company urges residents to follow important safety precautions as it begins drawing down the reservoirs at its Castle Rock and Petenwell hydroelectric dams in Adams and Juneau counties next week.

According to a news release, the drawdowns are an annual step WRPCO takes to gradually lower the reservoirs and prepare for increased spring river flows caused by melting snow in northern and central Wisconsin. The drawdown of the Castle Rock reservoir will begin Feb. 1, with the Petenwell drawdown starting Feb. 10.

Reservoir levels may be reduced by up to 5 feet at the Petenwell Dam and up to 6 feet at the Castle Rock Dam during the drawdowns.

Safety precautions

A drawdown can create unstable ice conditions. To remain safe, residents and outdoor enthusiasts should:

  • Avoid snowmobiling or driving vehicles on the ice.
  • Obey all warning signs. Heed flashing lights, horns and sirens.
  • Be aware of rapidly changing water conditions.
  • Bring a cell phone and contact 911 in an emergency.
  • Stay outside of buoy lines.
  • Have a safe escape route planned and evacuate at the first sign of danger.

Current reservoir levels and river flow information can be found at wisconsinriverpower.com under ‘Hydroelectric Project Data.’

Both drawdowns are anticipated to finish by the end of March.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Wisconsin Senate votes to repeal Wisconsin mask mandate
Family loses home in fire.
Family struggles to rebuild after devastating loss
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after the NFC championship...
Rodgers clarifies Sunday’s postgame comments, says he doesn’t think there’s “any reason” he wouldn’t be back
DHS: Vaccines for teachers and other groups to begin March 1
Republican lawmakers poised to repeal Wisconsin mask mandate

Latest News

Mask
Wisconsin to join minority of states with no mask mandate
After months of watching his wife exhaust herself at work as a nurse in Stevens Point, Joe...
Feeding Our Healthcare Heroes Fund gives Portage County healthcare workers a break
Pet Project: Meet Mcallister
Pet Project: Meet Mcallister
DNR board unanimously approves rules raising mining costs