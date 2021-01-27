Advertisement

‘Wear One, Wausau’ campaign encourages Wausau residents to wear a mask

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With a new campaign, Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg is encouraging residents to wear a mask, even after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Mayor Rosenberg says the campaign is for the greater good of Wausau and it will take a team effort.

“This is more about teamwork for our city,” Rosenberg said. “We want to keep everyone healthy. We see our numbers going down, but they’re still pretty high, so we want to make sure that they keep going down.”

Tuesday, the state senate voted 18-13 to repeal the statewide mask mandate and a final vote will take place Thursday.

Rosenberg says despite the attempt to repeal, she’s hopeful more officials will encourage residents to wear a mask.

“It sends the wrong message,” she said. “We should all still be wearing masks. So, I’m holding out a little bit of hope here that while maybe the legislature did not agree with how the mask mandate was enacted, that they would agree that there should be a mask mandate.”

Wausau’s current mask resolution, however, has been extended through the end of March, according to Mayor Rosenberg.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Wisconsin Senate votes to repeal Wisconsin mask mandate
Family loses home in fire.
Family struggles to rebuild after devastating loss
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after the NFC championship...
Rodgers clarifies Sunday’s postgame comments, says he doesn’t think there’s “any reason” he wouldn’t be back
DHS: Vaccines for teachers and other groups to begin March 1
Republican lawmakers poised to repeal Wisconsin mask mandate

Latest News

Sen. Johnson opposes $15. minimum wage, says current minimum wage is too low
Sen. Johnson opposes $15. minimum wage, says current minimum wage is too low
Wausau coffee shop offering safe place for teens to study
Wausau coffee shop offering safe place for teens to study
Thursday's Forecast
First Alert Weather - Slow warming trend starts on Friday
Study done locally shows rural schools can keep virus out of classroom with the right precautions
Study done locally shows rural schools can keep virus out of classroom with the right precautions