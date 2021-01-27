‘Wear One, Wausau’ campaign encourages Wausau residents to wear a mask

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With a new campaign, Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg is encouraging residents to wear a mask, even after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Mayor Rosenberg says the campaign is for the greater good of Wausau and it will take a team effort.

“This is more about teamwork for our city,” Rosenberg said. “We want to keep everyone healthy. We see our numbers going down, but they’re still pretty high, so we want to make sure that they keep going down.”

Tuesday, the state senate voted 18-13 to repeal the statewide mask mandate and a final vote will take place Thursday.

Rosenberg says despite the attempt to repeal, she’s hopeful more officials will encourage residents to wear a mask.

“It sends the wrong message,” she said. “We should all still be wearing masks. So, I’m holding out a little bit of hope here that while maybe the legislature did not agree with how the mask mandate was enacted, that they would agree that there should be a mask mandate.”

Wausau’s current mask resolution, however, has been extended through the end of March, according to Mayor Rosenberg.

