Advertisement

Tax tips to get your biggest refund in an unprecedented tax season

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tax season is right around the corner. E-file opens Friday, February 12, and although the IRS has not yet begun accepting e-filed tax returns, TurboTax is open and accepting tax returns now and will securely hold your completed taxes, transmit them to the IRS and state when they open for e-file. 

However, navigating taxes in an unprecedented tax season might be a bigger challenge this time around.

On Wednesday, Lisa Greene-Lewis, CPA and tax expert at TurboTax, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to share tops on how people can file quickly and easily to get their biggest refund, from the comfort of their home. She also discussed the key tax implications from 2020, the Coronavirus relief available and the resources and tools available for those affected by COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Wisconsin Senate votes to repeal Wisconsin mask mandate
Family loses home in fire.
Family struggles to rebuild after devastating loss
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after the NFC championship...
Rodgers clarifies Sunday’s postgame comments, says he doesn’t think there’s “any reason” he wouldn’t be back
DHS: Vaccines for teachers and other groups to begin March 1
Republican lawmakers poised to repeal Wisconsin mask mandate

Latest News

Sen. Johnson opposes $15. minimum wage, says current minimum wage is too low
Sen. Johnson opposes $15. minimum wage, says current minimum wage is too low
Wausau coffee shop offering safe place for teens to study
Wausau coffee shop offering safe place for teens to study
Thursday's Forecast
First Alert Weather - Slow warming trend starts on Friday
'Wear One, Wausau' campaign encourages Wausau residents to wear a mask
‘Wear One, Wausau’ campaign encourages Wausau residents to wear a mask
Study done locally shows rural schools can keep virus out of classroom with the right precautions
Study done locally shows rural schools can keep virus out of classroom with the right precautions