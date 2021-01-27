Advertisement

Target announces $500 bonuses for hourly employees

A sign is pictured at a Target store on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Oklahoma City.
A sign is pictured at a Target store on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Oklahoma City.
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Target announced this week $500 bonuses to all hourly employees.

In addition, all Store Directors, Executive Team Leaders and salaried Distribution Center leaders will receive a bonus ranging from $1,000-$2,000.  The company says that’s a $200 million investment.

Target also announced it’s extending COVID-19 benefits into 2021, such as paid leave for team members who test positive for the virus.

The Star Tribune reports the bonuses will be paid in early February.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Wisconsin Senate votes to repeal Wisconsin mask mandate
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after the NFC championship...
Rodgers clarifies Sunday’s postgame comments, says he doesn’t think there’s “any reason” he wouldn’t be back
Family loses home in fire.
Family struggles to rebuild after devastating loss
DHS: Vaccines for teachers and other groups to begin March 1
Republican lawmakers poised to repeal Wisconsin mask mandate

Latest News

Temps about 5-7 degrees below average today
First Alert Weather - Somewhat cool Wednesday Forecast
Photo: GoFundMe page
Former Wisconsin officer cleared in 3 shootings now a deputy
State Senate votes yes to mask mandate resolution
State Senate votes yes to mask mandate resolution
A cursive alphabet in a Coolidge Elementary School classroom in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, May...
Horicon School District to unveil 100-year old time capsule