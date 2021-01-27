Target announces $500 bonuses for hourly employees

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Target announced this week $500 bonuses to all hourly employees.

In addition, all Store Directors, Executive Team Leaders and salaried Distribution Center leaders will receive a bonus ranging from $1,000-$2,000. The company says that’s a $200 million investment.

Target also announced it’s extending COVID-19 benefits into 2021, such as paid leave for team members who test positive for the virus.

The Star Tribune reports the bonuses will be paid in early February.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.