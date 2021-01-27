REPORT: Packers fire special teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Packers are firing special teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga.

Mennenga was hired by the Packers in 2019.

The Packers ranked dead-last in the NFL in punt return yards at 53 during the 2020 season. The Packers were in the bottom third of the league giving up an average of 24.2 yards per kick-off. Green Bay gave up two punt-return touchdowns, which is tied for the Dolphins for the most in the NFL.

