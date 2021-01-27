Patrons possibly exposed to Covid-19 at Bella Nails and Spa

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Health Department has received notification of an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 who was working at Bella Nails and Spa, 2801 Rib Mountain Drive, during time of being infectious.

The days when potential exposure to others may have occurred are Tuesday, January 19 between 10:30a.m. -6:00p.m. and Wednesday, January 20 between 10:00a.m.-3:00 p.m.

The Marathon County Health Department is releasing this statement because there were patrons who may have had close contact to the individual and are unable to be identified through another means. The Marathon County Health Department is encouraging everyone who was present on these dates to monitor for symptoms for 14 days from January 19 or Jan 20 – which ever was their last visit to Bella Nails and Spa. Common COVID-19 symptoms include: fever or chills, cough, and shortness of breath. In the event that symptoms do develop, please contact your health care provider for testing.

“The community’s health and safety is our number one priority and we are working closely with Bella Nails and Spa,” states Joan Theurer, Marathon County Health Officer. “We recognize that individuals voluntary engage in activities that expose themselves and others to the COVID virus despite the prevention efforts of business owners”, explains Theurer. “This is why it is so important people take the necessary actions to protect themselves. This notification should not be construed to mean that the Marathon County Health Department has determined that the owner/proprietor has done anything wrong.”

To ensure the privacy of the individual, the Marathon County Health Department will not provide further information regarding the identity of the individual who tested positive for COVID-19.

The Marathon County Health Department is encouraging everyone to watch your distance, wear a face covering, wash your hands, avoid large gatherings, and stay home if you are sick.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.