Advertisement

More than 74,000 Wisconsinites finish COVID-19 vaccine series

(NBC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 74,000 Wisconsin residents have finished their vaccine series for COVID-19, the state’s top health agency indicates Wednesday.

According to preliminary state Department of Health Services’ data, there have been 74,629 Wisconsinites fully vaccinated, or have received both doses of the COVID-19 shot, to date.

DHS notes that 389,240 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine has been administered in all.

DHS also reported 1,328 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of Wisconsinites ever infected with COVID-19 to 536,546. The seven-day rolling average shifted to 1,517.

Ninety-three patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past day due to COVID-19, bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 746. There are 155 patients in the ICU.

More Wisconsin counties’ COVID-19 case activities decreased within the past two week period, shifting from “very high” to “high” levels. Grant, Crawford and Richland Counties are all now in “very high” levels.

The entire state of Wisconsin is still at “very high” case activity levels, DHS notes.

DHS also reported 34 new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Wisconsin Senate votes to repeal Wisconsin mask mandate
Family loses home in fire.
Family struggles to rebuild after devastating loss
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after the NFC championship...
Rodgers clarifies Sunday’s postgame comments, says he doesn’t think there’s “any reason” he wouldn’t be back
DHS: Vaccines for teachers and other groups to begin March 1
Republican lawmakers poised to repeal Wisconsin mask mandate

Latest News

Healthy habits to begin and keep up with in the new year
Healthy habits to begin and keep up with in the new year
Keeping your personal information safe from scammers when filing taxes
Keeping your personal information safe from scammers when filing taxes
Being prepared to make tax preparation quick and easy
Being prepared to make tax season quick and easy
BBB warns about tax ID theft scams as you prepare to file your taxes
Portage Co. health care workers receiving free meals for service
Portage Co. health care workers receiving free meals for service