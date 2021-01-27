More than 74,000 Wisconsinites finish COVID-19 vaccine series

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 74,000 Wisconsin residents have finished their vaccine series for COVID-19, the state’s top health agency indicates Wednesday.

According to preliminary state Department of Health Services’ data, there have been 74,629 Wisconsinites fully vaccinated, or have received both doses of the COVID-19 shot, to date.

DHS notes that 389,240 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine has been administered in all.

DHS also reported 1,328 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of Wisconsinites ever infected with COVID-19 to 536,546. The seven-day rolling average shifted to 1,517.

Ninety-three patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past day due to COVID-19, bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 746. There are 155 patients in the ICU.

More Wisconsin counties’ COVID-19 case activities decreased within the past two week period, shifting from “very high” to “high” levels. Grant, Crawford and Richland Counties are all now in “very high” levels.

The entire state of Wisconsin is still at “very high” case activity levels, DHS notes.

DHS also reported 34 new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

