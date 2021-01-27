Madison man sentenced to 2 years probation for extorting restaurants during protests

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man who threatened to extort Madison restaurants during the period of civil unrest and protests in Madison last summer was sentenced Wednesday to two years of probation.

According to a news release, 29-year-old Devonere Johnson pleaded guilty to the charge of extortion on Nov. 4, 2020.

The Department of Justice explained that Johnson extorted two restaurants on June 22, 2020 during the protests in downtown Madison.

Johnson threatened to break down the windows of one restaurant unless the owner sent him money through Venmo, the DOJ noted. They also report that Johnson and two other people claimed they would have 600 people show up and burn a different restaurant down unless they were given free food.

U.S. District Judge William Conley noted the impact the incident had on the victims and said they supported a term of probation. Johnson also reportedly admitted that his actions were “intimidating, scary and wrong” during his sentencing memorandum, the DOJ added.

The Madison Police Department and FBI conducted the investigation against Johnson. Assistant U.S. Attorney Corey Stephan handled the prosecution of the case.

