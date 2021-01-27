Lakeland Union’s Julianna Ouimette surpasses 1,000 career points

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Lakeland Union’s Julianna Ouimette is only a sophomore, but she has already surpassed 1,000 career points.

Ouimette cracked 1,000 points Tuesday night against Mosinee.

“It was cool. I was happy my teammates all ran up to me and gave me a hug,” said Ouimette. “I love my teammates, I’m going to miss them next year. It was kind of sad. But it was also really cool and it was really fun. My teammates were all happy for me, so that was good to see.”

Ouimette and the Thunderbirds could not overcome Mosinee’s compact defense falling 60-49.

