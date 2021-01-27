Advertisement

Kenosha man charged with knocking a police officer unconscious during violent protests

Police in riot gear clear the area in front of Kenosha County Courthouse during clashes with...
Police in riot gear clear the area in front of Kenosha County Courthouse during clashes with protesters late Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Protests continue following the police shooting of Jacob Blake two days earlier. (AP Photo/David Goldman)(David Goldman | AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Kenosha man faces federal charges for allegedly injuring a police officer during the violence that broke out during the protests that rocked the city over the summer.

Ashton Howard is accused of throwing a heavy object at an officer who was trying to move a damaged police cruiser on August 23, during the riots that occurred following the shooting of Jacob Blake. The officer, who was not identified, was knocked unconscious in the incident.

“There must be accountability for anyone who attacks a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder,” U.S. Attorney Matthew Krueger said. “I commend the painstaking investigative efforts of the FBI and Kenosha Police Department to bring this case.”

Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said what happened was “not a case of a legal protest,” describing it as a felonious assault on a police officer.

“This kind of conduct cannot and will not be accepted,” he continued.

A second charge against Howard alleges the 27-year-old had ammunition on him, despite a prior felony conviction. For the obstructing a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder, he faces up to five years in prison, while the second count could mean 10 years behind bars.

