Advertisement

Horicon School District to unveil 100-year old time capsule

A cursive alphabet in a Coolidge Elementary School classroom in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, May...
A cursive alphabet in a Coolidge Elementary School classroom in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, May 28, 2014. (Liz Martin/The Gazette-KCRG)(KCRG)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORICON, Wis. (WMTV) - A lot can change in a century, and the Horicon School District will check out what 1921 was like Wednesday when they unearth a time capsule.

According to a news release, the capsule was discovered underneath the cornerstone of the old Van Brune Memorial School building located at 611 Mill Street.

The school district explained that the contents inside the capsule remain relatively a mystery, and it is dated back to June 24, 1921.

It is believed that a 1921 class and faculty list, Civil War memorabilia and former editions of the Horicon Reporter will all be found in the box.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the district noted that they will stream the unveiling at 11 a.m. on the district’s Facebook page for the public to see.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family loses home in fire.
Family struggles to rebuild after devastating loss
FILE
Wisconsin Senate votes to repeal Wisconsin mask mandate
Driver rescued from Wisconsin River by Merrill Fire Department (Jan. 25, 2021)
Driver rescued after crashing into Wisconsin River in Merrill
Stolen Jeep Liberty and Wyatt Canon, 16
Police concerned for missing teen’s welfare
COVID-19 vaccinations for 65+ begin Monday in Wisconsin

Latest News

State Senate votes yes to mask mandate resolution
State Senate votes yes to mask mandate resolution
Kate Knott has been a part of the team for 25 years.
Merrill girls basketball team manager celebrates 25 years with the team
Wausau’s Finance Committee is sending a proposal for a grant-funded pilot program to the common...
Economic security pilot program set to head to Wausau Council as federal lawmakers consider minimum wage boost
The March 1 timeline is a little disappointing for some districts in the area, but that’s not...
School districts prepare for vaccinating staff