Frost depths show heavier loads now OK on most Wisconsin roads

Frost tube checked to monitor road frost depth
Frost tube checked to monitor road frost depth(WisDOT)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting Thursday, all but one of Wisconsin’s regions will be under the frozen road declaration. It allows heavier loads for trucks hauling logs or winter maintenance salt and sand. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation and county highway personnel monitor temperature forecasts and frost tubes. They are liquid-filled devices under the pavement that help determine when roads are adequately frozen to accommodate heavier loads.

According to a news release, frozen road determination for the last remaining region, Zone 5 which covers the southeast corner of the state, will be made as conditions warrant.

The declaration is issued once the ground under the highway pavement is frozen to a depth of at least 18 inches, allowing the maximum gross weight for trucks hauling logs or salt and sand for maintaining roads in winter to go up to 98,000 pounds on vehicles with a minimum of five axles (from the normal 80,000 pounds). Special permits for hauling the increased weights are not required in the declared zones, but vehicles must be legally licensed at 80,000 pounds to handle the increased weights.

The higher weight limits do not apply to county or local roads unless authorized by the local agency having maintenance authority. Also, higher weights may not be transported on any highways or bridges specifically posted for lower weight limits.

