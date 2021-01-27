First Alert Weather - Somewhat cool Wednesday Forecast

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

After a storm system passed through the southern part of Wisconsin Tuesday, a weak area of high pressure will move in for Wednesday and Thursday, with some limited sunshine possible for the next few days. Overall, temperatures will remain a few degrees below average for high temps the next few days.

While the week looks mainly dry, the weather pattern will get a little more active just before and throughout the upcoming weekend, with snow chances returning Sunday. At this time, the snow chances are looking less and less likely for Sunday, with many areas not expected to pick up much for accumulation through Sunday night. As this system continues to push onshore, the extended forecast will tighten up a bit and we will be able to talk more about specific snow totals in the area. As it stands Wednesday morning, most locations will likely end up with an inch of snow or less.

Temperatures will remain fairly seasonal for the better part of the next week, temps will get a little warm up for Saturday and Sunday, with highs approaching 30°. Early next week, the jet stream will run back up into Canada with 30s becoming more likely through the middle of next week, with a quick hitting storm system expected to bring snow and the end of next week, just before the first weekend of February. So far, this season has NOT been conducive for getting central Wisconsin’s snowmobile trails open, but there is still hope in the next few weeks, as the jet stream stays active and in central Wisconsin, the average snow in February is around 10″ as well as March.

Interesting tidbit- Thursday will be the first time the sunset will officially occur after 5 p.m., since October 31, 2020. (Note, that takes in account of Daylight Saving Time ending early November 1, 2020).

Days continue to lengthen (WSAW)

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.