Field of candidates for Stevens Point Police Chief narrowed to 2

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The pool of candidates for Stevens Point’s next police chief has been narrowed down to two candidates.

In the coming weeks, the Stevens Point Police and Fire Commission will interview internal candidate and interim assistant police chief Robert Kussow and Assistant Police Chief of the University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department, Brent Plisch.

The Police and Fire Commission reviewed 15 applications and conducted initial interviews for the position in recent weeks.

Former police chief Marty Skibba resigned in June after reports he was drinking alcohol during his shift.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.