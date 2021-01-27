Feeding Our Healthcare Heroes Fund gives Portage County healthcare workers a break

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) -

One Stevens Point man is on a mission to give back to those who have given their all at hospitals one hot meal at a time.

After months of watching his wife exhaust herself at work as a nurse in Stevens Point, Joe Kirschling decided it was the communities turn to give back. He reached out to the Community Foundation of Central Wisconsin and together they created the ‘Feeding Our Healthcare Heroes Fund’.

Through the program, healthcare workers in Portage County can get a free meal each week for three months. Each week, meals are put together by a different local restaurant, giving healthcare workers a variety of meals.

Thanks to local restaurants, businesses, and community members, more than 150 meals can be put together each week, and give businesses like Ellis Construction a great way to give back.

“Yes it’s a calling, yes it’s a job, but under these circumstances with what the healthcare workers have had to experience, it’s an unbelievably traumatic challenge on their families and this was a way for us at Ellis Construction to give back. For those who really are giving so much of themselves and their families for this great pursuit,” Andrew Halverson, the Executive Vice President at Ellis Construction said.

This week Ranchitos is preparing food for the cause. All week they are handing out fajita packets to those healthcare workers that bring their redeeming card with them.

“It’s a tough situation but we’re going to get through it if we help each other,” Gabriel Perez, the owner of Ranchitos said.

Overall Kirschling just hopes that healthcare workers can take this opportunity to relax and spend time with their families while at home, instead of worrying about another thing they have to do.

“So I thought about. If I was in their shoes. What would I want? And what I would want is a break. And what we want to do is give them that time,” Kirschling said.

To donate to the cause, head to the Community Foundation of Central Wisconsin website here.

