Advertisement

FDA places ‘import alert’ on alcohol-based hand sanitizers from Mexico

The FDA wants to review alcohol-based hand sanitizers coming from Mexico for possible methanol...
The FDA wants to review alcohol-based hand sanitizers coming from Mexico for possible methanol contamination.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is taking a careful look at alcohol-based hand sanitizers coming from Mexico.

The federal agency has placed the products on a countrywide “import alert,” meaning they will now be subject to heightened scrutiny. FDA staff may also detain shipments.

The FDA said some of the products have been labeled as containing ethanol, but they tested positive for methanol.

Officials note that methanol is not an acceptable ingredient in hand sanitizers in the U.S.

According to the FDA, the substance – also known as wood alcohol – can be toxic if it is absorbed through the skin. It can also be life-threatening if ingested.

The agency said alcohol-based hand sanitizers from Mexico will remain on the import alert list until it reviews the safety of the products.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Wisconsin Senate votes to repeal Wisconsin mask mandate
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after the NFC championship...
Rodgers clarifies Sunday’s postgame comments, says he doesn’t think there’s “any reason” he wouldn’t be back
Family loses home in fire.
Family struggles to rebuild after devastating loss
DHS: Vaccines for teachers and other groups to begin March 1
Republican lawmakers poised to repeal Wisconsin mask mandate

Latest News

DNR board unanimously approves rules raising mining costs
University of California San Diego stocks vending machines full of COVID-19 tests.
California university rolls out COVID test vending machines
Stevens Point Police Department
Field of candidates for Stevens Point Police Chief narrowed to 2
University of California San Diego stocks vending machines full of COVID-19 tests.
University stocks COVID testing kits in vending machines
FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden answers questions from reporters...
Biden aims for most ambitious US effort on climate change