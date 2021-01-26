Wood County to hold 2 COVID-19 vaccination clinics

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Two COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held this week for people in the state’s eligible groups.

Currently, health care workers and long term care staff and residents under Phase 1A, and police and fire personnel under Phase 1B are still in the process of being vaccinated. Monday, vaccines were also opened to those 65 years and older.

If you are an eligible recipient and want to receive the vaccine, CLICK HERE to fill out the vaccine interest form or call 715-421-8931.

The next COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held on Jan. 27 at Marshfield Fire Department (514 E 4th St, Marshfield) and on Jan. 28 at Alexander Field Airport hangar (3620 1st. St. South, Wisconsin Rapids).

Appointments are required and these clinics are not yet open to the public. The vaccine is voluntary and is offered at no cost to the recipient.

As of Jan. 25, 5,112 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Wood County residents.

