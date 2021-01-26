Wisconsin pharmacist could reach plea deal in vaccine spoiling case

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The former Grafton pharmacist charged with intentionally spoiling 57 spoiled vials of the Moderna vaccine last month has signed a plea agreement stating he’ll plead guilty to federal charges.

Tuesday, Steven Brandenburg, 46, signed the plea agreement acknowledging that he was guilty of attempting to render hundreds of doses of COVID-19 vaccine ineffective. Officials say the vials contained enough doses to inoculate more than 500 people.

Brandenburg is charged with two counts of attempting to tamper with consumer products, with reckless disregard for the risk that another person will be placed in danger of death or bodily injury.

He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Prosecutors said while working as a hospital pharmacist in Grafton, on two successive overnight shifts in late December, Brandenburg purposefully removed a box of COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Moderna—which must be stored at specific cold temperatures to remain viable—from the hospital’s refrigeration unit, intending to render the vaccine inert and no longer effective. After leaving the vaccines out for several hours each night, Brandenburg returned the vaccines to the refrigerator to be used in the hospital’s vaccine clinic the following day. Before the full extent of Brandenburg’s conduct was discovered, 57 people received doses of the vaccine from these vials.

“Distributing the COVID-19 vaccine is critical to overcoming this pandemic, which continues to end lives and upend our economy,” said United States Attorney Matthew D. Krueger. “As these charges show, the Justice Department will pursue anyone—and especially any medical professional—who tampers with the vaccine.”

The plea agreement expresses the defendant’s intention to plead guilty, but the defendant has not yet formally entered a plea in this matter.

