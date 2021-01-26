Advertisement

Wis. lawmakers urge Gov. Evers to upgrade unemployment insurance IT system

Wisconsin Capitol
Wisconsin Capitol(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The co-chairs of the Wisconsin Joint Committee on Finance urged Gov. Tony Evers Monday to upgrade the unemployment insurance IT system.

In a letter to the governor, Senate Chair Howard Marklein and Assembly Chair Mark Born explained amid the backlog of unemployment claims, the governor has the authority and resources to request a new system.

“If you believe the UI IT System is truly the cause of the unacceptable backlog of unemployment claims under your administration, your action on this issue is egregiously overdue,” they wrote.

The two chairmen noted that Evers’ administration has reportedly looked into replacing the system for at least one year or more, but a request proposal has not been made yet.

They also say Gov. Evers has claimed to need legislative approval for the project, which they say is not needed.

They explained that Evers could request the committee to meet and consider supplemental appropriations, transfer funds, other actions or using reserve funding as a last resort. They asked the governor to make this request.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ewing brothers gave their Green Bay Packers playoff tickets to an 85-year-old woman.
Packers season ticket holders give away their tickets to Sunday’s game
Stolen Jeep Liberty and Wyatt Canon, 16
Police concerned for missing teen’s welfare
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after the NFC championship...
Rodgers “hurting” over playoff loss, worries about uncertainty of future
2 dead, 4 injured in Grant County house fire
Driver rescued from Wisconsin River by Merrill Fire Department (Jan. 25, 2021)
Driver rescued after crashing into Wisconsin River in Merrill

Latest News

Wausau Public Schools Logo
Wausau School Board to vote on in-person learning
Family loses home in fire.
Family struggles to rebuild after devastating loss
Right now, older adults in Wisconsin are beginning to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Patient, hospital officials offer reaction to vaccine becoming available to people 65+
A nationwide baseball organization that benefits people with autism and other disabilities is...
Changing lives with baseball
Nationwide baseball league taking field this summer in central Wisconsin for people with...
Nationwide baseball league taking field this summer in central Wisconsin for people with disabilities