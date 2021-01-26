Wausau School Board to vote on in-person learning

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau School Board’s Education and Operations Committee met Monday to hear feedback from staff in the district about how they feel about bringing middle and high school students back into school buildings.

After watching a presentation on staff feedback, the committee voted eight to one to bring the proposal to the full board on February 8. The proposal would ultimately approve the return of all in-person secondary students to four days of school per week, every week, beginning on March 1.

Many of the committee members were concerned about giving their approval to the proposal not knowing about vaccination availability in the state, noting that most of the staff surveyed said they would feel more comfortable returning to in-person teaching if they are vaccinated.

The full school board will meet on February 8 where they will hear the committee’s recommendation, and where everyone can decide to approve the proposal or not.

You can view the full presentation here.

The full committee meeting is available on YouTube.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.