Wausau Fire Chief to retire

The Wausau Fire Department's Fire Chief Tracey Kujawa has announced her retirement effective April 1st of 2021. Chief Kujawa's contributions to the Wausau and Stevens Point communities through her selfless service have been trailblazing and have made permanent positive impacts within both communities.

Chief Kujawa has devoted 29 years to serving others through the fire service. She started as an entry-level firefighter/EMT-B with Stevens Point Fire Department (SPFD) in 1992, becoming the first female firefighter in that department’s history. She was instrumental in SPFD’s rise to a Paramedic level service and completed her Paramedic in 1998. She rose through the ranks before taking over as the Fire Chief in 2011. In 2014 she felt she could use her passion for leadership in combination with her extensive experience and education to serve a larger department and accepted the Fire Chief’s position at Wausau Fire Department, the first female Fire Chief in the department’s 150-year history.

Upon Chief Kujawa’s arrival at Wausau Fire Department, she quickly discovered the myriad of problems that needed solutions. Without hesitation, she dove headlong into the long process of setting a new course for the Wausau Fire Department. She began by triaging the needs of the department; focusing on addressing workplace safety and enacted sweeping changes to department operations. Safety initiatives that Chief Kujawa spearheaded include; the replacement of SCBA’s, replacement of turn-out gear, diesel exhaust filtering systems, portable radio replacement, replacement of aging apparatus, firefighting equipment, facility repairs, and replacement of Fire Station Two.

Through hard work, leveraging resources, team-building, strategic planning, leadership development, and a sincere passion for serving others Chief Kujawa has plotted a new course for the Wausau Fire Department. She has pushed the department toward her ultimate goal, of organizational excellence with a utopic type work atmosphere. It is difficult to convey the entirety and gravity of the impact Chief Kujawa’s leadership has had not only upon the department but upon the entire Wausau community.

When speaking with department members about her upcoming retirement comments keep focusing on the kind and compassionate person that she is. While her contributions to the Wausau community are of epic scale it is the little things she does for department members that are talked about first. When a member or family member of the department is sick, hurting, or in need, she frequently calls, sends cards, text messages, or stops to visit. She does this quietly, wanting to offer her support in any way she can. Her undeniable servant’s heart is revealed in these moments.

Chief Kujawa will be dearly missed by the members of the Wausau Fire Department but they are all excited to see her retire to spend more time with her husband Jeff, three children, five grandchildren, two dogs, one cat, and her beloved cow Spicey.

