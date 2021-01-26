Advertisement

Wausau East football collecting shoes for those in need

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s a simple idea borne out of a Google search. Now, each player on the Wausau East football team has a bag and they’re ready to fill them with shoes.

Not just this year, but every year the Lumberjacks look to help others. However, ideas were limited.

“What could we do during this time to promote our guys to something in the community,” said Wausau East football coach Henry Kremnitzer.

But there was no way they weren’t helping others. After a search on the internet, a decision was made — collecting shoes.

“It feels really uplifting to my soul to know I’m helping other people around here that need it,” football player Caleb Mouw said.

“We’re collecting things to help others,” Kremnitzer explained,” So we’re not only doing something to help our team, we’re doing something to help other people.

The shoes go towards helping micro-entrepreneurs in third-world countries sell the shoes to make money for their families.

“I’m just happy that we’re doing something like this cause it seems pretty important,” Mouw said.

“We’re just trying to teach our football players to be servant leaders,” Kremnitzer added.

As much as they want to win on the field, each player wants to win off it.

“I’m looking forward to maybe making this a competition to see who can get the most shoes,” Mouw said to the laughter of Kremnitzer.

And when asked if he’s going to win, he played with confidence, “Oh yeah.”

Many places to donate will be set up across the east side of Wausau starting February 1st. Places like City Hall, gas stations, businesses, and schools like Wausau East.

