Thompson says GOP told him no tuition increase

(WSAW)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson says Republican legislative leaders warned him not to include any tuition increases in the system’s budget request or the spending plan would go nowhere.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that Thompson spoke Monday at a panel discussion hosted by the Wisconsin Policy Forum. The panel focused on lagging state support for the system.

Thompson was asked whether it was time to consider ending an eight-year freeze on in-state undergraduate tuition. He said Republicans told him if he asked for a tuition increase the system’s budget wouldn’t go anywhere.

The system wants a nearly $100 million boost in state aid in the 2021-23 state budget but hasn’t asked to lift the tuition freeze.

